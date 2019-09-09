Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given a $72.00 target price by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. 2,795,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,187. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cree will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.