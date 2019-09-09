Critical Analysis: RLI (NYSE:RLI) & United Insurance (NYSE:UIHC)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $818.12 million 5.03 $64.18 million $2.05 44.79 United Insurance $723.94 million 0.77 $290,000.00 $0.38 33.92

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RLI pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Insurance pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RLI and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 1 3 0 0 1.75 United Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

RLI currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.50%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.13%. Given United Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than RLI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 13.63% 11.34% 3.13% United Insurance -2.09% -2.94% -0.67%

Summary

RLI beats United Insurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

