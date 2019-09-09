Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 305270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

