Cube (AUTO) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Cube has a market cap of $6.56 million and $453,984.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

