CVCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $372,066.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $372,066.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

