D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,460 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

