Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Position in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 4.44% of Yirendai worth $37,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yirendai by 5.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yirendai by 241.4% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yirendai stock remained flat at $$8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 78,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $539.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74. Yirendai Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). Yirendai had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

YRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

