Davis Selected Advisers Has $1.26 Billion Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 6.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.94% of Capital One Financial worth $1,255,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 361,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,270 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,078.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $100.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

