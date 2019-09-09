Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,051 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 11.12% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $127,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 58,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

