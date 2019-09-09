DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.17

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and traded as high as $72.10. DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares last traded at $71.89, with a volume of 22,066 shares changing hands.

DBSDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

