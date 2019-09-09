DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $196,929.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns and Kucoin. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $196,929.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

