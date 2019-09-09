Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Purchases $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Justin Dye bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. Destination XL Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 345,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.