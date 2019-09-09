Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20.10 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.63.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

