Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.55 ($34.36).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 12-month high of €29.20 ($33.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.