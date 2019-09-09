DeviantCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $118,499.00 and $162.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.