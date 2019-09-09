DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Shares Up 0.4%

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBHU)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Get DFB Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

About DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.