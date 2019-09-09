Diamond Platform Token Price Hits $12.84 on Major Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $105,691.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for $12.84 or 0.00124008 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.86 or 0.04653066 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

DPT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

