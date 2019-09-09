Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,323.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006605 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,310,523 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

