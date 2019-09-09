Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021416 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003105 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003915 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.