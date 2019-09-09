DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Purchases $16,240.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director George K. Broady purchased 2,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00.

DNP stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.80. 23,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.