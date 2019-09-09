Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given a $65.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

FBN Securities set a $65.00 price objective on Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $10.02 on Friday, hitting $56.27. 25,726,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $615,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,988 shares of company stock valued at $28,915,981. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Docusign by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,804,000 after buying an additional 950,343 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,441,000 after buying an additional 61,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,369,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,517,000 after buying an additional 865,651 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

