DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2,678.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

Get DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT alerts:

NYSE:DCUD remained flat at $$49.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.