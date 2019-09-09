DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) vs. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Financial Survey

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 8 6 0 2.43 DRDGOLD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus target price of $15.52, indicating a potential downside of 13.15%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 94.72%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and DRDGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.32 -$1.55 billion $0.35 51.06 DRDGOLD $194.84 million 0.88 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DRDGOLD does not pay a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and DRDGOLD has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -16.51% 3.49% 1.77% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats DRDGOLD on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

