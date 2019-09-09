Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.34. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.