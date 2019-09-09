Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 100,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,427,000 after purchasing an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,492. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

