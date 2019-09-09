Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,114,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,658,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after buying an additional 165,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

EMN traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,611. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

