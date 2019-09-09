Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 295.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 127.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 708,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,605. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

