EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVG. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 311.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115,895 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

