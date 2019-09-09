eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 348,676 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank raised its stake in eBay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

