eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of eGain worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 198.5% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 438,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 291,407 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 78.1% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 256,783 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,776. eGain Corp has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 84.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.