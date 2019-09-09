Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.58. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 6,102 shares.

EKSO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

