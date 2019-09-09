ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) Shares Down 8.8%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) fell 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $4.93, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

