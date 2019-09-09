Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.