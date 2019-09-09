Eternity Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. Eternity has a market cap of $4,985.00 and $110.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eternity has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Eternity

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 6,069,482 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

