ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) Announces $0.62 — Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6229 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NYSEARCA DVYL traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $69.26. 6,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

