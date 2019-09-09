ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

NYSEARCA:MORL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 331,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

