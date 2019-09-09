Evedo Trading Up 202.3% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Evedo has a market cap of $100,299.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 202.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.04540961 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,964,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

