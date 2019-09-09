Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.04. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVK shares. TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.