Evimeria (EVI) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Evimeria (CURRENCY:EVI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Evimeria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Evimeria has a total market cap of $28,110.00 and $32.00 worth of Evimeria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evimeria has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evimeria alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00216026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.01256228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Evimeria Token Profile

Evimeria’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,279,936 tokens. Evimeria’s official website is evimeria.io. Evimeria’s official Twitter account is @EvimeriaIO.

Evimeria Token Trading

Evimeria can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evimeria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evimeria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evimeria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evimeria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evimeria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.