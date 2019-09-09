Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,177.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,177.14 ($28.45).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Experian to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Experian alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,500.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,289.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

In related news, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total value of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.