Faceter One Day Volume Reaches $2,480.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $399,727.00 and approximately $2,480.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.04324746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.