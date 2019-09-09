Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Given a $21.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) has been assigned a $21.00 price target by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s previous close.

FARM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,017. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

In other news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 94,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $1,608,338.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 111,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,262. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 123.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,773,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,752 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 21.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

