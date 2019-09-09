FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.

FARO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 82.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 402.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.