Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.12. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,350 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

