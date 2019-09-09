FidentiaX (FDX) Market Capitalization Tops $303,826.00

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FidentiaX has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a market cap of $303,826.00 and $9,519.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.74 or 0.04649322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FidentiaX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

