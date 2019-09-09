Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $164.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the highest is $168.50 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $174.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $668.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.40 million to $670.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $689.87 million, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $691.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 78,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

