Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.45 Million

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $164.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the highest is $168.50 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $174.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $668.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.40 million to $670.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $689.87 million, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $691.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 78,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.