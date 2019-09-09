Fiii Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market capitalization of $640,941.00 and $15,883.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fiii

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

