Financial Review: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus F&M Bank (NASDAQ:FMBM)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F&M Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and F&M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 33.46% 13.39% 1.59% F&M Bank 17.60% 9.58% 1.05%

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heritage Commerce pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and F&M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 0 0 2.00 F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and F&M Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $139.42 million 3.54 $35.33 million $1.06 10.69 F&M Bank $44.71 million 1.92 $9.09 million N/A N/A

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats F&M Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 14 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

