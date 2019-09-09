Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) vs. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Critical Contrast

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.06% GSI Technology 3.16% 1.83% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finisar and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.13 -$53.22 million $0.59 38.54 GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.73 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

GSI Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Finisar has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Finisar and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 11 1 0 2.08 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Finisar presently has a consensus price target of $26.31, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Finisar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Finisar is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Finisar beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

