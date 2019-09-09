Fintab (FNTB) Market Cap Tops $13,176.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Fintab has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fintab has a total market capitalization of $13,176.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

